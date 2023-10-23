Watch Now
Give me the headlines: Bears' 'secret Bagent man'
Chris Simms shares his headlines for Week 7 of the NFL, including the Bears strong performance behind rookie QB Tyson Bagent and Dexter Lawrence's dominance on the Giants defense against the Commanders.
Patriots D steps up, contains Allen in Week 7
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into Josh Allen's Week 7 passing chart, where the Patriots defense stepped up and took away the middle of the field, forcing Allen to check down more often than not.
Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
The Commanders rolling into town could be a good chance for the Giants to shake off some of their early-season struggles.
Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Patriots
With the Patriots in a "head-scratching" position at QB, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why the Bills will take pride in "finding the magic again" against their AFC East rival.
Week 7 preview: Browns vs. Colts
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 matchup and whether the Browns' defense will be able to keep up its historic pace.
Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Bears
With the likelihood that both the Raiders and Bears will be starting backup quarterbacks, Chris Simms and Mike Florio see their Week 7 matchup as a crapshoot.
Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the NFC South clash between the Falcons, who need to see more out of Desmond Ridder, and the Buccaneers, whose success or failure falls heavily on Baker Mayfield.
Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio don't like the Steelers offense's chances to move the ball against a stingy Rams defense led by Pittsburgh native Aaron Donald.
Week 7 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Cardinals heading to Seattle and whether they can hold up to the firepower the Seahawks to bring to their matchup on Sunday.
Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio question if the Packers have any reluctance to open up the offensive play book, while noting the Broncos defense has struggled so far this season.
Week 7 preview: Lions vs. Ravens
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 7 matchup and whether or not the Lions will be able to have success against the Ravens secondary.
Week 7 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why despite the Chargers' defensive improvements last week, the Chiefs' offense has the upper hand.