 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Who will win a competitive NFC North?

October 16, 2024 12:45 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed evaluate the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears as bets to win a tight NFC North division, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Up Next
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
10:52
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
Now Playing
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
9:47
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade
Now Playing
bucs_720x405_2380008003578.jpg
10:27
Give Me The Headline: ‘Go with Godwin’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241013.jpg
2:23
Expectations for Jets’ offense under Downing
Now Playing
nbc_simms_washravens_241013.jpg
8:18
Ravens flex muscles at home against Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_csu_brownseaglesv3_241010.jpg
2:35
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_csu_chargersbroncosv2_241010.jpg
3:01
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_csu_coltstitans_241010.jpg
3:31
NFL Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Titans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbets_241010.jpg
1:24
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_csu_mnfbillsjets_241010.jpg
5:40
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_csu_snfbengalsgiants_241010.jpg
5:03
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_csu_lionscowboys_241010.jpg
4:41
NFL Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Cowboys
Now Playing