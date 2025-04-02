Simms' RB draft rankings: No. 2 Omarion Hampton

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Megha Ganne sets record with a 63 to lead Lottie Woad at Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Valero Texas Open 2025: Second-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Megha Ganne sets record with a 63 to lead Lottie Woad at Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Valero Texas Open 2025: Second-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Simms' RB draft rankings: No. 2 Omarion Hampton
April 2, 2025 03:35 PM
Chris Simms explains why North Carolina's Omarion Hampton lands in Tier 1 and is the No. 2 running back in his 2025 NFL Draft rankings with his special "twitchiness" out of the backfield.
Related Videos
20:58
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 1-5
09:43
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 6-10
14:02
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five RB prospects
01:06
How Lions’ Williams can outperform fantasy ADP
01:16
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025
12:00
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 1 Ashton Jeanty
02:33
Which team is most likely to draft star RB Jeanty?
08:24
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 3 RJ Harvey
06:31
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 4 Bhayshul Tuten
07:13
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 5 TreVeyon Henderson
59
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
02:45
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
14:47
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract
03:31
New NFL rules for 2025 season explained
01:29
NFL tables Lions’ playoff seeding proposal
06:53
DAL has ulterior motive with Parsons offer
04:14
O’Connell clarifies Rodgers reached out to Vikings
04:10
Does Rodgers want to continue Favre’s career arc?
02:21
Comparing safety of tush push to dynamic kickoff
08:45
Jones wanted to do Parsons’ deal without his agent
06:23
Where Goodell stands on proposed tush push ban
14:42
Teams citing safety to ban play they can’t stop
04:20
Prohibiting an immediate push is ‘a half measure’
05:54
NFL to consider prohibiting pushing and pulling
08:28
Did Packers ‘light the fuse’ for tush push ban?
01:16
Jets’ Hall will have backfield competition in 2025
01:17
Goedert reportedly could be traded during draft
05:46
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
01:51
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
08:03
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter
Latest Clips
03:06
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
03:00
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
01:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
01:06
Malen blasts Aston Villa 3-0 ahead of Brighton
01:07
Franca nets 92nd-minute equalizer for Palace
01:19
Asensio drills Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of Brighton
01:36
Tonali thunders Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Brentford
01:40
Jota dazzles to give Liverpool lead v. Everton
01:13
Evanilson gives Bournemouth hope against Ipswich
02:37
Mbeumo’s penalty puts Brentford level v. Newcastle
01:25
Delap powers Ipswich Town 2-0 ahead of Bournemouth
01:19
Rashford makes it 1-0 for Villa against Brighton
06:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
10:27
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 1
01:34
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Brentford
01:21
Romero ‘proud of my attitude’ in opening round
01:36
Broadhead drills Ipswich in front of Bournemouth
01:33
Marmoush doubles Man City’s lead over Leicester
01:45
Early birdies help Woad settle in in title defense
01:08
Onuachu heads Southampton in front of Palace
02:43
Will Pelicans trade Zion ahead of 2026 season?
01:22
March NASCAR Cup power rankings: Bell surges
01:37
Grealish ends drought to give Man City lead
05:40
Jones’ philosophy on marquee players is ‘flawed’
01:27
May delivers ‘encouraging performance’ in return
04:56
Unpacking historic night for Curry, Jokic
01:14
Why did Merrill sign nine-year deal with Padres?
01:31
Pirates option former All-Star Bednar to minors
01:09
Mets’ Manaea shut down after injury setback
03:29
Fantasy ramifications of Grizzlies firing Jenkins
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue