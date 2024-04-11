Watch Now
Rogers' 2024 NFL Draft biggest sleeper picks
Connor Rogers highlights some prospects projected to go in the late rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, or fall out entirely, that he thinks could be contributors in the NFL.
O.J. Simpson has died at age 76
Mike Florio reflects on Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson's "complicated legacy" following the family's announcement that the former NFL running back has died.
Packers to face Eagles in Week 1 Brazil game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the first matchup announced for the 2024 NFL season featuring the Packers and Eagles, streaming on Peacock, and explore the possibility of more Friday games in the future.
Texans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Texans can continue to build in the offseason by investing in cornerbacks in the draft.
Jaguars’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms iron out how the Jags could elevate themselves if they prioritize a speedy receiver and cornerback in the draft.
Inside Allen’s contract extension with the Jags
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect why the numbers can be misleading on player extensions and take a deep dive into the case with Josh Allen, whose deal has a base value of $141.25 million.
Titans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why the Titans don't have any big holes they need to fill, but how strengthening their tackles could be a difference maker next season.
Colts’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why the Colts need an upgrade at cornerback entering the 2024 NFL Draft, as well as look to add some "sizzle" players.
Florio: NFL needs to make an example out of Rice
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the NFL has the rare ability to take disciplinary action for things players do outside of football and why the league needs to use Rashee Rice as an example.
Williams refutes idea he never had ‘adversity’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the "adversity" former NFL QBs experienced entering the NFL draft and spell out why this argument is a non-factor in Caleb Williams' draft stock.
Rice faces eight charges, arrest warrant for crash
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the eight felony charges for Rashee Rice, after driving the Lamborghini during the multi-vehicle crash, and outline what disciplinary action the WR could face from the NFL.
Diggs liked post on Bills having a ‘worse fanbase’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how it's common for a fanbase to be salty after a player leaves and why it's not specific to the Bills.