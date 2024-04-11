 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
The Masters - Round One
2024 Masters Round 1 highlights: Live updates, news, videos, current leaders, scores, best shots
McCarthy_cropped.jpg
2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Vikings move up for J.J. McCarthy

Top Clips

nbc_roto_football_bonix_240411.jpg
Is Nix a fit for Raiders, Broncos in NFL draft?
nbc_cbb_gbghnewera_240411.jpg
End of an era for Iowa, Purdue without Clark, Edey
nbc_cbb_gbghmensrecap_240411.jpg
Purdue leads Big Ten showing in men’s tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
The Masters - Round One
2024 Masters Round 1 highlights: Live updates, news, videos, current leaders, scores, best shots
McCarthy_cropped.jpg
2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Vikings move up for J.J. McCarthy

Top Clips

nbc_roto_football_bonix_240411.jpg
Is Nix a fit for Raiders, Broncos in NFL draft?
nbc_cbb_gbghnewera_240411.jpg
End of an era for Iowa, Purdue without Clark, Edey
nbc_cbb_gbghmensrecap_240411.jpg
Purdue leads Big Ten showing in men’s tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rogers' 2024 NFL Draft biggest sleeper picks

April 11, 2024 05:00 PM
Connor Rogers highlights some prospects projected to go in the late rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, or fall out entirely, that he thinks could be contributors in the NFL.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_ojsimpsondeath_240411.jpg
4:35
O.J. Simpson has died at age 76
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gbphibrazil_240411.jpg
3:58
Packers to face Eagles in Week 1 Brazil game
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansdraftneeds_240411.jpg
2:38
Texans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jagsdraftneeds_240411.jpg
3:07
Jaguars’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joshallencontract_240411.jpg
4:41
Inside Allen’s contract extension with the Jags
Now Playing
nbc_pft_titansdraftneeds_240411.jpg
4:25
Titans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_coltsdraftneeds_240411.jpg
5:54
Colts’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rasheenflexample_240411.jpg
14:11
Florio: NFL needs to make an example out of Rice
Now Playing
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_240411.jpg
16:05
Williams refutes idea he never had ‘adversity’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rasheericecharges_240411.jpg
14:13
Rice faces eight charges, arrest warrant for crash
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240411.jpg
6:41
Diggs liked post on Bills having a ‘worse fanbase’
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jbrooks_240410.jpg
6:08
Texas RB Brooks has strong ‘breakaway speed’
Now Playing