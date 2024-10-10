 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

cousinslovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 6 of 2024 season
2023 Chicago Marathon
2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon: How to watch, schedule, preview
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
RotoPat’s Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bucssaints_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
nbc_csu_tnf_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
nbc_dps_newcfbplayoff_241010.jpg
Illogical conferences will force big CFB shakeup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

cousinslovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 6 of 2024 season
2023 Chicago Marathon
2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon: How to watch, schedule, preview
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
RotoPat’s Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bucssaints_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
nbc_csu_tnf_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
nbc_dps_newcfbplayoff_241010.jpg
Illogical conferences will force big CFB shakeup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

DP believes Rodgers wasn't architect of Saleh exit

October 10, 2024 09:50 AM
Dan Patrick buys Aaron Rodgers' claim that he wasn't directly involved in Robert Saleh's firing, even if his play was responsible for the Jets' decision.
Up Next
nbc_csu_bucssaints_241010.jpg
2:50
NFL Week 6 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_csu_tnf_241010.jpg
6:16
NFL Week 6 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241010.jpg
10:23
Raiders must be ‘creative’ with Adams situation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241010.jpg
6:05
Wilson can shine in Steelers’ offense under Tomlin
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aidanoconnell_241010.jpg
3:12
O’Connell will start Week 6 vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_daniels_241010.jpg
4:32
Daniels fields comparisons to Jackson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saleh_241010.jpg
8:18
Was Rodgers actually unaware of Jets’ decision?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_firingsaleh_241010.jpg
4:41
Dungy ‘baffled’ Saleh was fired after five weeks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_watson_241010.jpg
9:18
Watson’s contract leaves Browns in a bind
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dungy_241010__830899.jpg
5:22
How Bucs balance safety while preparing for Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersonhackett_241010.jpg
2:57
Rodgers addresses relationship with Hackett
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersonwoody_241010.jpg
3:34
Rodgers: Johnson had ‘no obligation’ to tell me
Now Playing