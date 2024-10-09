 Skip navigation
Top News

World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
Matt Campbell
Matt Campbell’s rallying cry about no outright titles in 133 years inspires unbeaten and No. 11 Iowa State
Quinn Ewers
Texas-Oklahoma rivalry a test for QBs Ewers, Hawkins amid the tension and noise in the Cotton Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_moto_ridersadvantage_241009.jpg
Team USA has disadvantage at Motocross of Nations
nbc_moto_title24_usausa_241009.jpg
USA fights to take home silver at MXON
nbc_dls_russinirodgerssaleh_241009.jpg
Rodgers knew NYJ were ‘contemplating’ Saleh firing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Watch Now

Russini: 'Vibes are bizarre' with 49ers

October 9, 2024 05:55 PM
The Athletic NFL Insider Dianna Russini is back with the Dan Le Batard show to dissect the comments that Mike Silver has heard from San Francisco 49ers players about the "weird" atmosphere in the facility.
nbc_dls_russinirodgerssaleh_241009.jpg
7:10
Rodgers knew NYJ were ‘contemplating’ Saleh firing
nbc_dps_mikefrancesainterview_241009.jpg
10:20
Francesa: Jets shouldn’t have protected Hackett
nbc_dps_dponjetsfiringrobertsaleh_241009.jpg
13:35
Patrick: ‘The blame should be on Aaron Rodgers’
nbc_dps_patrickschwarzeneggerinterview_241009.jpg
8:58
Schwarzenegger discusses playing Tebow on TV
nbc_fnia_osuore_241009.jpg
1:51
Expect high-scoring Ohio State-Oregon matchup
nbc_fnia_snf_241009.jpg
2:57
‘Don’t sleep on’ Bengals against Giants on SNF
nbc_fnia_abeatinggood_241009.jpg
3:25
Chiefs are eatin’ good heading into NFL Week 6
nbc_fnia_mayestarting_241009.jpg
3:07
Harrison ‘scared’ for Maye ahead of first start
nbc_fnia_salehfiring_241009.jpg
10:47
Dungy: Jets firing Saleh ‘absolutely ridiculous’
nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
13:33
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241009.jpg
1:49
IND-TEN, NYJ-BUF offer intriguing Week 6 bets
nbc_ffhh_eatinggood_241009.jpg
11:12
Swift ‘is here to stay’ as a viable fantasy option
