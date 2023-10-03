Watch Now
DP: Too early for Giants to enter tank mode?
Dan Patrick recaps the Monday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants and goes in depth on the troubles that face the Giants including their offensive line and upcoming schedule.
NYG flaws have been exposed after 2022 playoff run
Peter King and Myles Simmons react to the woefully disappointing start to the season for the New York Giants, who are 1-3 with the schedule only getting tougher in October.
Tucker: Patriots are in a 'really tough spot'
Ross Tucker joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss hot topics in the NFL, including the Giants' slow start, the early trade deadline, Pete Carroll's coaching performance and more.
Berry's MNF takeaways: Witherspoon leads Seahawks
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their fantasy football takeaways from the Seattle Seahawks victory over the New York Giants in Week 4.
NFL Coach of the Year: Ryans, Bowles provide value
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share some Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year futures on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Smith, Ferguson lead Week 5 TE waiver adds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their top tight end waiver wire targets for Week 5.
Howell, Stafford are top Week 5 QB waiver adds
Matthew Berry runs through his top quarterback waiver wire targets for Week 5 on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Berry's Week 5 WR waiver wire adds: Boyd, Wilson
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 5 wide receiver waiver adds, including Tyler Boyd, Michael Wilson and Romeo Doubs.
Berry's Week 5 RB waiver wire adds: McLaughlin
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their favorite Week 5 waiver adds at the running back position, including Broncos rookie Jaleel McLaughlin.
PFT Draft: Week 4 biggest statements
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which players and teams they believe made the biggest statements in the fourth week of the NFL season.
McCaffrey’s odds for MVP shift after Week 4
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at how Christian McCaffrey’s odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, to win MVP have increased from +15000 opening the season to +2000.
Is Ridder officially on notice in Atlanta?
While Arthur Smith says Desmond Ridder will remain the starter, Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why that’s a risky play for Smith and why the Falcons are in desperate need for change.