How long can Chiefs preserve undefeated season?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIGURE SKATING: MAR 21 ISU World Figure Skating Championships
2024 Grand Prix Finland figure skating: How to watch, TV/live stream info, schedule, preview
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Commanders vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats
Dana Holgorsen
Dana Holgorsen takes over as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator; Marcus Satterfield remains on the staff

Top Clips

nbc_dls_heismanandmiamiconvo_241111.jpg
Ward’s Heisman outlook after Miami’s Week 11 loss
nbc_dls_foxworthcfbseg_241111.jpg
Colorado ‘controls their own destiny’ in Big 12
nbc_golf_lgparoundtable_241111.jpg
Korda set to pair with Clark for The ANNIKA Pro-Am

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIGURE SKATING: MAR 21 ISU World Figure Skating Championships
2024 Grand Prix Finland figure skating: How to watch, TV/live stream info, schedule, preview
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Commanders vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats
Dana Holgorsen
Dana Holgorsen takes over as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator; Marcus Satterfield remains on the staff

Top Clips

nbc_dls_heismanandmiamiconvo_241111.jpg
Ward’s Heisman outlook after Miami’s Week 11 loss
nbc_dls_foxworthcfbseg_241111.jpg
Colorado ‘controls their own destiny’ in Big 12
nbc_golf_lgparoundtable_241111.jpg
Korda set to pair with Clark for The ANNIKA Pro-Am

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How long can Chiefs preserve undefeated season?

November 11, 2024 02:02 PM
Dominique Foxworth joins Dan Le Batard to discuss the latest around NFL, from how the Chiefs continue to grind out wins, the evolution of athleticism in football, to the Cowboys' freefall.
Up Next
nbc_dps_louisriddick_241111.jpg
14:39
Cowboys, Bears, Colts among teams in freefall
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
19:01
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jerryjonessun_241111.jpg
7:20
Jones’ stubbornness keeps him from accountability
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
3:03
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
Now Playing
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
1:26
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
Now Playing
nbc_pft_coltsbillsjagsviks_241111.jpg
6:33
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241111.jpg
21:39
Chiefs are ‘inevitable’ after improving to 9-0
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cardsjets_241111.jpg
10:18
Jets’ season is ‘over’ after blowout Week 10 loss
Now Playing
deebo.jpg
8:00
Analyzing Samuel’s dispute with Pepper, Moody
Now Playing
lion_mpx.jpg
8:31
Lions growing stronger as Smith’s debut looms
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansangle_241111.jpg
8:19
Opponents have ‘cracked the code’ against Texans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsangle_241111.jpg
7:15
Bates symbolizes Lions’ resiliency in comeback win
Now Playing