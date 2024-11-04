Watch Now
Waddle fantasy stock takes alarming hit in Week 9
The FFHH crew examines why the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills was underwhelming from the Dolphins' perspective while welcoming wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to "dumpsville".
Week 9 MNF best bets: Target Mahomes, Hopkins
The FFHH crew details their favorite prop bets for the Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, including the over on Patrick Mahomes' passing touchdowns.
‘Flacco magic’ is no more after Week 9 loss
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Matthew Berry break down what they saw out of Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold on SNF in Week 9, why it could make sense to get Anthony Richardson back on the field and more.
Burrow, Brown have ‘standout days’ against Raiders
The Happy Hour crew gives Matthew Berry credit for staking his flag on RB Chase Brown, who is one of three Bengals to earn Weekend Warrior status after their Week 9 throttling of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Barkley has been ‘phenomenal’ for Eagles
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze Saquon Barkley's two-touchdown performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, discussing how the Philadelphia Eagles running back is on pace for over 2,000 yards.
Dowdle a bright spot for injury-laden Cowboys
The FFHH crew dig into the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons, where Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle logged a career-high in points and proved he's worth a fantasy roster spot for the rest of the season.
Saints a ‘fantasy wasteland’ amid Allen firing
Matthew Berry and Co. react to the news of the New Orleans Saints firing head coach Dennis Allen on the heels of a seven-game losing streak and break down what fantasy assets still remain in the Big Easy.
Is Waddle a fantasy start in Week 9 vs. Bills?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss if Jaylen Waddle, Rico Dowdle and the Green Bay Packers' wide receivers can be trusted in Week 9 of fantasy football.
Flacco’s low rushing yards total an enticing bet
Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher pitch player prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ touchdown passes and Joe Flacco over 1.5 rushing yards.
Love, Jackson headline injuries to monitor
The FFHH crew analyze the injury situations for Jordan Love and Lamar Jackson, providing the latest updates on both players and discussing the fantasy ramifications of the developments.
Gesicki, Johnson are underrated TE plays in Week 9
Denny Carter joins FFHH to discuss under-the-radar fantasy players in Week 9, including Mike Gesicki, Juwan Johnson and Joe Flacco.
How concerning was Stroud’s performance vs. Jets?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the fantasy showings from C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, Aaron Rodgers and more, discussing how managers should move forward given the Week 9 performances.