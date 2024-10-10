Watch Now
NFL QBs most under threat to lose starting job
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss starting quarterbacks in the NFL who they feel are most at risk of losing their starting role.
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the Week 6 matchup between the Browns and Eagles, discussing whether Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia can get back on track against a struggling Cleveland team.
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
Mike Florio and Chris Simms disagree on their predictions in Chargers vs. Broncos. Will Justin Herbert or Denver's home advantage win out?
McCoy evaluates Jets, Vikings’ situations
Former Buccaneers defensive line Gerald McCoy chats with the DLS crew about Hurricane Milton's impact on Tampa Bay, the Jets' firing of Robert Saleh and Sam Darnold's chances of leading the Vikings to a title.
NFL Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Titans
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans, which the Titans are favored to win behind the potential return of Will Levis
Bet it in a Minute: LAC-DEN, ATL-CAR, DET-DAL
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for the 4 p.m. slate of NFL games in Week 6.
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their best bets for Week 6 of the NFL season, favoring the Ravens against the Commanders, Texans to defeat the Patriots and Lions to triumph over the Cowboys.
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, as the Bills are favored to win the first game the Jets will play since the firing of Robert Saleh.
Bet it in a Minute: WAS-BAL, ARI-GB, HOU-NE
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their favorite picks for Commanders-Ravens, Cardinals-Packers and Texans-Patriots during Week 6 of the NFL season.
Bet it in a Minute: TB-NO, CLE-PHI, IND-TEN
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for the 1 p.m. slate of NFL games in Week 6.
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio see Sunday Night Football as make-or-break for the Bengals, and they think Joe Burrow and company will deliver against the Giants.
Week 6 TNF best bets: Ride with Walker, Kittle
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. detail their favorite props for the Week 6 TNF matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks, including taking the over on rushing yards on Kenneth Walker.