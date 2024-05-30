Watch Now
San Francisco 49ers' storylines to follow
Mike Florio and Chris Simms open up a 49ers' Grab Bag to evaluate what happens next if they get close but don't win the Super Bowl, how much pressure is on Kyle Shanahan and more.
Andrews glad hip-drop tackles are out of the game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why banning the hip-drop tackle was a "no-brainer" and how even though some defensive players are against it, this is a key development if the NFL has hopes of an 18-game season.
Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Michael Penix Jr. edged J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels despite being the only one unlikely to start, how Will Levis landed in a rookie category and more.
How new kickoff compares to other NFL rule changes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the new kickoff rule will have a tremendous impact on the game, how it will showcase some of the most talented athletes, explore how teams will approach it and more.
PFT Draft: Best current CBs in the NFL
From Jaylon Johnson in Chicago to Sauce Gardner in New York, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which CBs they believe stand out above the rest.
LaFleur: Alexander has been ‘great leader’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if Jaire Alexander is genuinely trying to make it less about him and more about the team.
Kittle on track for training camp after surgery
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss George Kittle's style of play and evaluate the chances of 2024 being his last season in San Francisco.
What signing Jennings means for Aiyuk
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Jauan Jennings is the "perfect insurance policy" for Kyle Shanahan and why this doesn't affect the Brandon Aiyuk situation.
Analyzing Hill’s window to land last big contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the challenges of superstar athletes to secure massive contracts as they age and outline how Tua Tagovailoa complicates the Tyreek Hill situation.
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how top NFL players have a fine line to walk between trying to squeeze every penny they can into their contracts and also putting teams into a position to win.
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
Mike Florio explains why Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, the charter company the Jaguars used for the flight from Jacksonville to London, will play a pivotal role in the Brandon McManus situation.
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
Mike Florio questions if Brandon McManus got word before the complaint, discusses how the NFL reportedly has reached out to the plaintiffs already and more.