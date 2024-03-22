Watch Now
Donald sheds light on decision to retire
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss Aaron Donald’s impact on the game and how they appreciate his honesty about being satisfied with his career.
Lions release Sutton after felony charge
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons review the Lions’ decision to release Cam Sutton after a felony charge of Domestic Battery in Florida and explore what this means for Detroit.
When will 2024 NFL Draft truly ‘begin’?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss if the draft will “begin” with the Commanders at No. 2, the Patriots at No. 3 or the Cardinals at No. 4.
Fill in the Blank: Backup QB Edition
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play a round of “Fill in the Blank” to weigh in on which backup QB is the best to serve as a mentor, the most faith to win an emergency start and more.
NFL not fazed by resistance on hip-drop tackle ban
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore why the NFLPA would push back on the proposal to ban the hip-drop tackle and outline what it will take to get the fans on board.
Smith excited about what Jets are building
Mike Florio takes a look at the new pieces who will be responsible for helping to keep Aaron Rodgers healthy and examine if Tyron Smith has durability issues of his own.
Unpacking Allen’s trade from Chargers to Bears
Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said they offered “multiple different options,” while Keenan Allen’s agent made it clear the only offer was a pay cut with a two-year extension.
Williams compares G. Wilson to Allen
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why Mike Williams has a good opportunity to rebuild his career with Aaron Rodgers and how teaming up with Garrett Wilson will be big.
NFLPA opposed to proposed hip-drop tackle penalty
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Competition Committee’s proposal to make hip-drop tackles a 15-yard penalty as well as question why the NFLPA is resisting the concept.
Basketball starting 5 from all-time NFL players
In honor of the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments starting, Mike Florio and Chris Simms select their basketball starting five from all-time NFL players.
Ossenfort downplays Harrison Jr. not working out
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Marvin Harrison Jr. earned his stellar reputation from his in-game performances and examine if working out for scouts would or wouldn’t have impacted that.
PFT Mailbag: Best, worst situations for rookie QBs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms open up the mailbag to field questions on Mike Vrabel’s hire by the Browns, which situations are most concerning for a top QB to be drafted to and more.
Competition Committee proposes a revamped kickoff
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into how the proposed kickoff is “a necessary adjustment in the evolution of football,” as well as discuss how some coaches want to get rid of kickoffs entirely.