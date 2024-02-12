Watch Now
Shanahan's OT coin flip decision was 'complicated'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms highlight the pros and cons of Kyle Shanahan's 'complicated decision' to start Super Bowl LVIII's overtime with the ball.
Unpacking Reid’s comments on future with Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Andy Reid's comments on his future as the Chiefs head coach following Super Bowl LVIII and debate whether he's a sure bet to return.
Chiefs’ magic on full display in SB LVIII victory
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs cemented their status as the NFL’s ultimate ‘just get it done’ team in their Super Bowl LVIII comeback win over the 49ers.
Shanahan is ‘losing to greatness’ in Super Bowls
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate Kyle Shanahan's Super Bowl performances as a head coach and debate whether the 49ers will make any changes to their coaching staff or at QB this offseason.
Mahomes strengthens GOAT case after SB LVIII win
After capturing his third Super Bowl ring in five years, Mike Florio and Chris Simms say Patrick Mahomes is building a compelling case as the NFL’s greatest player of all time alongside Tom Brady.
Chiefs’ game-winning drive ‘felt inevitable’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Chiefs' final drive in OT that led to Mecole Hardman's game-winning touchdown and back-to-back Super Bowl titles for Kansas City.
Chiefs defeat 49ers in OT to win Super Bowl LVIII
Mike Florio reacts to the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, analyzing Kyle Shanahan's late-game decision-making and Patrick Mahomes' greatness in big games.
Best moments from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII
Relive Mike Florio's and Chris Simms' best moments from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
Cousins looking to be in NFL for few more seasons
Vikings stars Kirk Cousins and K.J. Osborn joins PFT to talk about what sunk the team this season, Cousins' future and more.
McCourty: Chiefs, Mahomes would carve 49ers zone
NBC Sports analyst Devin McCourty joins PFT to talk about how Super Bowl LVIII may unfold, how Bill Belichick prepared for the Super Bowl and his beef with Julian Edelman.
Mosley: Jets defense took pride on the field
New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley sits down with Mike Florio and Chris Simms to talk about the defense keeping the team in games and trusting the squad's vision for next year.
NFL award voters need to make their ballots public
Mike Florio and Chris Simms go through the NFL Award winners and explain why voters need to make their votes public to face the heat of their choices.