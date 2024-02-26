 Skip navigation
Reid, Chiefs reportedly to open talks on extension

February 26, 2024 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack reports that Andy Reid is expected to start talking with the Chiefs about a contract extension and explore how coaching contracts have evolved.
