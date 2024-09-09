Watch Now
Assessing Brady's NFL broadcasting debut in Week 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut in Week 1, reviewing the highs and lows from the NFL legend’s performance calling Cowboys vs. Browns.
Williams to take NFL 'by storm' after SNF breakout
After his standout performance against the Rams on Sunday Night Football, Jameson Williams could be primed for a full-fledged breakout year in a potent Lions’ offense.
Lions 'set the tone' in SNF victory over Rams
PFT reacts to the Lions' OT win over the Rams on Sunday Night Football, sharing why the victory is representative of the ‘culture turnaround’ in Detroit's locker room.
Jets vs. 49ers will be 'tough' for both teams
Chris Simms explains why the Jets and 49ers will play in a physical football game on Monday night, discussing ways New York head coach Robert Saleh may approach facing his former team.
Mayfield 'was awesome' in Buccaneers' Week 1 win
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their top headlines of Week 1, including Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense looking impressive in a win over the Washington Commanders.
Dobbins a 'difference-maker' in NFL return
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss J.K. Dobbins' impressive performance in the Los Angeles Chargers' 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, breaking down the 25-year-old's impact on the Week 1 win.
Colts can take away 'positives' from Week 1 loss
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Texans vs. Colts game in Week 1, particularly C.J. Stroud's potential in Houston and Anthony Richardson's flashes of greatness in the close contest.
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
Mike Florio and Charean Williams reveal which players need to show them something in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, including Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, Geno Smith and more.
Packers can make a 'statement' against Eagles
Mike Florio believes the Packers have a "glow" to them after finishing 2023 strong, one that he thinks will carry over into their Week 1 clash with the Eagles in Brazil.
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams
With Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia and Josh Jacobs leading Green Bay's backfield, Mike Florio and Charean Williams debate which running back will make the biggest impact with their new team.
Key storylines for Rams vs. Lions SNF matchup
Mike Florio and Charean Williams look ahead to the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the 2024 NFL season, where Matthew Stafford and the Rams will travel to Detroit to face the Lions.
Expectations for Love in year two as GB's starter
Surrounded by a talented supported cast, Mike Florio and Charean Williams expect Jordan Love's ascension to continue in his second year as Green Bay's starting quarterback.