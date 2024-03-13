Watch Now
Ravens display patience with reported Henry deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Derrick Henry will be able to elevate the Ravens’ run game, after they reportedly agreed to a two-year deal.
Teams that are most improved so far in free agency
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams they believe have made the most strides in free agency so far, from the Eagles to the Falcons and more.
Rodgers in off-field distraction with Kennedy Jr.
Aaron Rodgers is at the “top of the list” to be a running mate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain why the QB needs to squash the idea publicly and focus on football.
Fill in the Blank: NFL Free Agency
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Fill in the Blank” to sift through what Jerry Jones has done to be “all in,” the Browns going with Jameis Winston as backup QB over Joe Flacco and more.
Steelers take strategic approach to Johnson trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how the Steelers reportedly trading Diontae Johnson to the Panthers for Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick was a calculated decision.
How Kendricks will give Greenlaw flexibility
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Eric Kendricks will strengthen the 49ers defense on a reported one-year deal and explain how this takes the pressure off Dre Greenlaw.
Gardner-Johnson will reset attitude for the Eagles
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into how C.J. Gardner-Johnson will bring a sense of fire to the Eagles on his reported three-year deal.
How Mariota reportedly to WAS affects Howell
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how Sam Howell’s future looks in Washington, after the Commanders reportedly agreed to terms with Marcus Mariota, and discuss the value of having a sturdy third QB.
Why Queen will have ‘great value’ for Steelers
Patrick Queen reportedly has agreed to a three-year deal with the Steelers, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how this will make Steelers-Ravens even more “spicy” than they already were.
Texans are going all in with reported Hunter move
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how now is the time for the Texans to spend big with C.J. Stroud still on his rookie contract, after Houston reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Danielle Hunter.
Does Cousins move indicate Vikings dysfunction?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore if Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell and G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are not on the same page, after Kirk Cousins reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Falcons.
Minshew was ‘destined to be a Raider’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms why the Raiders reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal with Gardner Minshew allows them to take a tactical approach to the QB position.