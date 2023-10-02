 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bears flail in the clutch against Broncos

October 2, 2023 09:25 AM
The Bears got off to a great start against the Broncos, but the squandered chances that led to a disaster loss could have a major impact on Matt Eberflus.
Up Next
nbc_pft_dalvne_231002.jpg
4:22
Change feels inevitable for struggling Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week4superlatives_231002.jpg
8:35
Week 4 superlatives: Bengals’ offensive struggles
Now Playing
nbc_pft_phiwsh_231002.jpg
6:52
Eagles keep winning ugly while tuning up
Now Playing
nbc_pft_richardson_231002.jpg
3:09
Richardson shows superstar potential vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ramsotwin_231002.jpg
7:09
Stafford, Nacua heroic in OT win over Colts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wilsonmoralvictory_231002.jpg
9:01
Can Jets, Wilson build on positives vs. Chiefs?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gardnerpi_231002.jpg
14:42
Gardner not happy with holding call on INT
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefs_231002.jpg
2:05
Simms: Chiefs still need another offensive weapon
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wilsonperformance_231002.jpg
10:09
Wilson shows improvement, maturity vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlinesv2_231001.jpg
12:13
Give me the headlines: 49ers nearly ‘pur-fect’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_awssegment_231001.jpg
10:22
Allen, Bills send ‘reminder’ in win over Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lvrvslac_v3_230928_1920x1080.jpg
2:24
Week 4 preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
Now Playing