Bills penalty was ‘multiple levels of inexcusable’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore why the Bills never should’ve put themselves in a position to have too many men on the field with the game on the line, especially since they practiced that situation.
Lamb confident he’s ‘the top WR in this game’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons give credit to CeeDee Lamb for being the only player to have three straight games with 10+ catches and 150+ receiving yards since at least 1970.
Sutton makes ‘unbelievable effort’ for TD catch
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a close look back at Courtland Sutton’s astounding TD, which was the least probable TD catch of the Next Gen Stats era.
Allen knows Bills played ‘a lot of bad football’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on why at some point, past success is not an indication of the future, and take a deep dive on the remaining games the Bills have this season.
Smith is on the hot seat amid QB predicament
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how concerned Arthur Smith should be, examine the QB situation with Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder and give an outlook for the Falcons this season.
Florio: ‘Bills are the Jenga tower that’s fallen’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine why the Bills need to stop relying so heavily on Josh Allen and question if this regime has taken Buffalo as far as it can go.
Belichick is getting a taste of his own standards
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a look at what Bill Belichick has done as a coach the last five years and examine why they anticipate him staying in New England the rest of the season.
Broncos lay foundation after beating Bills, Chiefs
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze how Russell Wilson has shown growth this season and how the Broncos’ ownership has made the right moves to turn the organization around.
T. Diggs wants S. Diggs to get out of Buffalo
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a look back to the offseason drama between the Bills and Stefon Diggs and discuss why they don’t see the dysfunction clearing up any time soon.
Bills need cohesiveness to strengthen game plan
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons agree the Ken Dorsey situation is an “offseason problem,” but map out how there are key steps the Bills can take to turn their season around right now.
Week 10 superlatives: NE’s ‘embarrassing’ loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms critique Bill Belichick's 'curious' decision with Bailey Zappe, as well as Kyler Murray leading the Arizona Cardinals to victory in his 2023 season debut.
How O’Connell and the Vikings have bounced back
Mike Florio credits Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell for keeping the team together after Kirk Cousins' injury while Chris Simms explains why he is 'blown away' by Josh Dobbs' recent play.