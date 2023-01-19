Watch Now
BUF, TEN, JAX, KC, NE to play international games
Mike Florio and Peter King dissect the news the Bills, Titans and Jaguars will play in London in 2023, while the Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany.
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
Mike Florio dives into your questions on speculation around the NFLPA elections and next CBA, the criteria for Hard Knocks, the window open to Eric Bieniemy and more.
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
Mike Florio argues that the NFL Players Association's executive director vote overprioritized confidentiality, which made for a flawed process in Lloyd Howell's election.
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Mike Florio gives an update on where things stand with Tyreek Hill, who reportedly assaulted a man on Father's Day, and what action the NFL currently is taking.
Examining next steps for the NFL’s gambling policy
Mike Florio explains why he believes the NFL has reached "the end of phase one" of their gambling policy enforcement and questions why players betting on their team to win affects the integrity of the game.
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Mike Florio comments on the report that the Indianapolis Colts' Isaiah Rodgers is among a "handful" of NFL players facing a season-long suspension for allegedly violating the league's gambling policy.
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Mike Florio unpacks the news that the NFLPA Board of Directors has named Lloyd Howell the new Executive Director. He will succeed DeMaurice Smith.
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on whether tight ends are underpaid, if teams will elevate the importance of the RB position and whether the NFL should start a spring league.
Remembering Delaney on 40th anniversary of death
Mike Florio pays tribute to the life of Joe Delaney, who selflessly tried to save three boys from drowning, despite being unable to swim himself. June 29, 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of his death.
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players’ fault
Mike Florio criticizes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for blaming the slippery grass conditions in Super Bowl LVII on the players and explains why it should fall on the league instead.
Inside NFLPA Executive Director selection process
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into how the NFLPA conducts its search for the Executive Director position and what the selection process looks like.
Carr still processing emotions after Raiders split
Mike Florio discusses the recent comments Derek Carr has made to the media and interprets what could've transpired at the end of Carr's career in Las Vegas.