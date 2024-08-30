 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract
nbc_pft_nebrissett_240830.jpg
Brissett’s run as Pats’ starting QB could be short
nbc_pft_lamar_240830.jpg
Jackson taking ‘ownership’ in a new way for Ravens

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract
nbc_pft_nebrissett_240830.jpg
Brissett’s run as Pats’ starting QB could be short
nbc_pft_lamar_240830.jpg
Jackson taking ‘ownership’ in a new way for Ravens

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chiefs' Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt List

August 30, 2024 08:27 AM
With Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice likely avoiding the Commisioner’s Exempt List to start the year, Mike Florio and Charean Williams don’t expect a suspension any time soon.
Up Next
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
5:08
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nebrissett_240830.jpg
3:14
Brissett’s run as Pats’ starting QB could be short
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lamar_240830.jpg
8:13
Jackson taking ‘ownership’ in a new way for Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_pft_toney_240830.jpg
5:32
Veach on Toney trade: ‘I’d do it all over again’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_coloradocfb_240830.jpg
10:37
Hunter in line for unique NFL deal as two-way star
Now Playing
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240830.jpg
3:49
49ers in ‘mega trouble’ if Williams misses games
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aiyukdealdone_240830.jpg
6:14
49ers, Aiyuk agree to four-year, $120M extension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
6:26
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
6:01
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
Now Playing
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
11:29
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bradynews_240829.jpg
7:50
How Brady’s LV ownership would affect his access
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rookiewow_240829.jpg
2:23
Rookies who will make us say ‘wow’ in Week 1
Now Playing