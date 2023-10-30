 Skip navigation
Cowboys are the 'ultimate momentum team' in NFL

October 30, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review the Cowboys' rout against the Rams and discuss why they are the 'ultimate momentum team' in the NFL when establishing the early lead.
