Cowboys approaching 1st of two short weeks vs. NYG
Mike Florio and Michael Holley look ahead to the TNF matchup between the Giants and the Cowboys and spell out why the stakes are so high for a Week 4 game.
Tell Me Why: Top NFL questions entering Week 4
Mike Florio and Michael Holley weigh in on why the Bengals or Jaguars turn things around to make the playoffs, why Bill Belichick loves piling on the Jets and more.
PFT Draft: NFL Week 3 mulligans
From the Dolphins' QB room to the Giants' special teams, Mike Florio and Michael Holley outline teams that could've used a mulligan in Week 3.
PFT Power Rankings: Bills dethrone the Chiefs
Mike Florio provides insight on his Week 4 Power Rankings, including why the Bills edged the Chiefs for the top slot, why the undefeated Vikings are No. 7 below 3-0 Steelers at No. 4 and 2-1 Packers at No. 6 and more.
Tomlin sees ‘no need’ to name Fields the starter
Mike Florio and Michael Holley shed light on why it’s the “perfect” situation for the Steelers to keep Russell Wilson happy on the sidelines and capitalize on everything Justin Fields has to offer.
Jones feels the Cowboys are ‘in a soft spot’
Mike Florio and Michael Holley outline why the Cowboys look like they aren’t physically up to the test so far this season.
How Belichick would fit as Cowboys head coach
Mike Florio and Michael Holley assess if Bill Belichick is willing to only be a head coach, if he’d be willing to take a pay cut by not overseeing operations and more.
Is Jerry taking blame to protect Stephen Jones?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley question if Stephen Jones should’ve taken more action and if Jerry Jones is taking the blame instead, because he knows there won’t be repercussions.
Florio: Cowboys are ‘cheap, short-sighted’
Mike Florio and Michael Holley offer up examples of how the Cowboys haven’t been willing to put their money where their mouth is.
Holley: Everything wrong with DAL links to Jones
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate how much of the Cowboys’ struggles are Jerry Jones’ fault and why it’s easy to take responsibility when there’s no accountability.
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack how Jayden Daniels has shown growth in the first few weeks of the season and reached new heights against the Bengals.
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty play a round of “Fill in the Blank” to evaluate Andy Dalton’s performance in Week 3 and weigh in on how the Steelers should proceed with their QB situation.