 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Drastic changes' need to be made with Eagles

January 18, 2024 08:52 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Eagles players' support for Nick Sirianni, yet the need to make organizational shifts, why Jalen Hurts has not been critized for his performance and more.
Up Next
nbc_simms_gbvsfpreview_240118.jpg
8:05
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_houvbalpreview_240118.jpg
12:41
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_simms_kcvbufpreview_240118.jpg
8:39
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_tbvdetpreview_240118.jpg
8:18
Divisional Round preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_240118.jpg
1:19
Chiefs, Bucs lead Divisional Round best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_qbconfidence_240118.jpg
4:53
Divisional Rd. QB confidence draft: Stroud, Allen
Now Playing
nbc_pft_love_240118.jpg
4:01
Bosa praises Love for executing LaFleur’s offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cj_240118.jpg
5:17
Gardner-Johnson gives Bucs bulletin board material
Now Playing
nbc_pft_divisionalprops_240118.jpg
6:23
NFL Divisional props, key storylines to watch
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eagles_bodylanguage_240118.jpg
8:26
Johnson: PHI body language ‘needs to be addressed’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mayodraft_240118.jpg
3:34
Mayo’s transparency is ‘breath of fresh air’ in NE
Now Playing
Jerod-MPX_720x405_2301028931594.jpg
5:18
Mayo does not intend to be another Belichick
Now Playing