Eagles reportedly interviewed Kingsbury for OC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Kliff Kingsbury could be a good fit for Philadelphia and question why Nick Sirianni doesn’t have more involvement in the team’s offense.
Conference Championship QB odds
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for which QB will have the most passing yards, if any starting QB will throw more than four passing TDs and more.
Evans would ‘love’ to be back with Buccaneers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore what makes Mike Evans such a “big-time threat” and evaluate the WR’s chances of returning to Tampa Bay next season.
‘Fair to question’ Diggs not talking to media
Given Stefon Diggs has not been taking questions in the locker room after games, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if the WR's performance has earned him special treatment and at what point it’ll be an issue.
Beane ‘firmly believes’ Diggs is a No. 1 receiver
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the top receivers in the league to evaluate if Stefon Diggs deserves to be in that conversation.
Chargers, Harbaugh reportedly in striking distance
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why the Chargers are an appealing team for any head coach candidate, especially Jim Harbaugh.
Which doesn’t belong: Divisional Round losers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Which doesn’t belong and why” to weigh in on the Bills, Buccaneers, Texans and Packers.
Telesco getting second shot as G.M. is ‘shocking’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why it’s so surprising to see a general manager get a second chance elsewhere, given Tom Telesco is heading to Las Vegas to become G.M.
Johnson reportedly won’t return as Eagles OC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how the Eagles morphed into one of the worst offenses in football, where Philadelphia needs to strengthen in the offseason, if Jalen Hurts will want to stay and more.
How will Waldron factor into Bears’ No. 1 pick?
Now that the Bears have announced Shane Waldron as the new offensive coordinator, Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if it’s in Chicago’s best interest to draft a QB or stick with Justin Fields.
Bowles ‘deserves to be questioned’ over timeout
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the Lions managed the clock incorrectly at the end of the Divisional Round and why Todd Bowles should’ve used his last timeout to make a final run rather than conceding.
Why Waldron is a ‘really good move’ for the Bears
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack why the Bears reportedly working to make Shane Waldron the new offensive coordinator is a strong move for Chicago, but will put pressure on Waldron.