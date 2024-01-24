 Skip navigation
Eagles reportedly interviewed Kingsbury for OC

January 24, 2024 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Kliff Kingsbury could be a good fit for Philadelphia and question why Nick Sirianni doesn’t have more involvement in the team’s offense.
