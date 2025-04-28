 Skip navigation
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB

Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Unpacking prank call Ulbrich’s son made to Sanders

April 28, 2025 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms note there have been prank calls before during the draft and explain how a 21-year-old should know there’s a line that can’t be crossed.

2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB
Likelihood of Sanders returning to college
Sanders ‘disrespected’ the NFL draft process
Simms ‘laughed’ when Browns picked Sanders at 144
Berry, Stefanski explain reaction to Sanders pick
How Browns can navigate crowded QB room
Why the Browns decided to draft Sanders at 144
How ‘the Deion factor’ impacted Shedeur’s draft
Browns were ‘story’ of NFL draft with Sanders pick
Eagles lead NFC East with strong NFL draft haul
Bears add ‘endless possibilities’ for Johnson
Raiders, Chargers add difference-makers in draft
NFL draft winners and losers: Sanders a winner?
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
Biggest fantasy takeaways from Day 2 of NFL draft
Milroe, Johnson have tremendous upside
Gabriel picked ahead of Sanders in ‘stunning’ move
Analyzing fantasy fit of early Rd. 3 pass catchers
Analyzing fantasy upside of Harris, Bech, Harvey
Taylor, Arroyo could see field early as rookies
Judkins, Burden III find intriguing fantasy homes
Expect QB Shough to start early for Saints
Dart brings underrated mobility to NFL level
Loveland a ‘fringe TE1' candidate with Bears
McMillan gives Panthers ‘a true alpha WR’
Jeanty looks like top 5 fantasy RB with Raiders
Signs point to Hunter being a WR with Jaguars

