 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams
nbc_pft_love_240906.jpg
Expectations for Love in year two as GB’s starter

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams
nbc_pft_love_240906.jpg
Expectations for Love in year two as GB’s starter

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Packers can make a 'statement' against Eagles

September 6, 2024 09:26 AM
Mike Florio believes the Packers have a "glow" to them after finishing 2023 strong, one that he thinks will carry over into their Week 1 clash with the Eagles in Brazil.
Up Next
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
8:39
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_love_240906.jpg
6:16
Expectations for Love in year two as GB’s starter
Now Playing
nbc_pft_derekhenry_240906.jpg
3:00
Assessing Henry’s workload in first game with BAL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbs_240906.jpg
11:13
Jackson took ‘too many hits’ from Chiefs’ defense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_likelyemergence_240906.jpg
4:12
Likely emerges as ‘unexpected star’ against Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rice_240906.jpg
5:15
Florio envisions Rice playing the entire season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_worthy_240906.jpg
7:27
Worthy’s speed on display in ‘stellar’ NFL debut
Now Playing
likely_td.jpg
11:38
Analyzing Likely’s overturned touchdown vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
2:06
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
2:39
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
2:08
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cardsatbills_240905.jpg
3:42
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills
Now Playing