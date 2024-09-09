 Skip navigation
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Patriots' formula on display in Week 1 upset win

September 9, 2024 09:01 AM
PFT shares why the Patriots' philosophy could lead to more wins than expected this season and why the Bengals have a clear "culture problem" with slow starts every year.
4:44
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
8:34
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
9:21
NFL rookie QB Week 1 notes: Williams, Daniels, Nix
6:03
Dolphins ‘dug deep’ to secure win over Jaguars
9:10
Hill considers litigation after Sunday detainment
5:37
Inside Prescott’s historic extension with Cowboys
6:34
Simms on Watson’s play: ‘The magic is gone’
5:37
Lamb didn’t ‘miss a beat’ in Cowboys’ Week 1 win
6:57
Assessing Brady’s NFL broadcasting debut in Week 1
6:49
Williams to take NFL ‘by storm’ after SNF breakout
9:36
Lions ‘set the tone’ in SNF victory over Rams
2:09
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
