Inside an NFL HC's decision process to bench a QB
Mike Florio is joined by Jason Garrett to gain insight into how a head coach can make the call to sit a raw QB who needs reps for a QB who is pushing 40 years old.
Florio: Tua is paid to catch ball on shotgun snaps
Mike Florio discusses Tua Tagovailoa's comments about shotgun snaps, declaring that the quarterback must catch the ball and should be careful when blaming his center and attacking fans.
How will Flacco change Vikings’ game plan on SNF?
Mike Florio and Jason Garrett preview the Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup on Sunday Night Football, discussing how Joe Flacco starting over Anthony Richardson changes things for Brian Flores.
Is Richardson showing signs of a maturity issue?
Mike Florio and Jason Garrett weigh in on if they have any concerns Anthony Richardson lacking maturity, after he sat a play because he was tired.
NFL Week 9 key stats to follow: Trick or Treat?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons rip through stats to determine if they will trick, not continue, or treat, continue, in Week 9, involving the Rams, Lions, Broncos, Giants, Bears and Chargers.
Florio: Rodgers’ ‘sizzle’ is gone
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why Aaron Rodgers isn’t the same QB he used to be and how without that high-level performance, the tolerance for other factors of the “Aaron Rodgers experience” is lowering.
Texans kickoff string of primetime games with Jets
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a deep dive into the Week 9 TNF game between the Texans and the Jets, outlining why New York hasn’t shown much to be optimistic about and how the pressure is on for Houston.
Love ‘potentially’ could play Week 9 against Lions
Mike Florio dissects Matt LaFleur’s read on Jordan Love and outlines the difficult decision to either give him the week off ahead of the bye or let him play and potentially injure himself further.
Steichen explains decision to bench Richardson
Mike Florio sheds light on why Stane Steichen could be feeling the pressure to win games to stay in Indianapolis and discusses how challenging it’ll be for Anthony Richardson to develop without game reps.
Pittman learned of Richardson news on social media
Mike Florio questions why the Colts captains were not kept in the loop about Anthony Richardson being benched and how this affects the locker room.
Flacco offers advice for Richardson about benching
Mike Florio sifts through what Joe Flacco would’ve advised Anthony Richardson, even though they haven’t spoken yet, as well as unpacks Richardson’s initial read on the situation.
How 2024 election could impact NFL, arbitration
Mike Florio sheds light on the president’s power to appoint federal judges and references situations where arbitration has been a key part of the legal process in NFL cases.
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
Chris Simms says Miami let one slip away against Arizona despite Tua Tagovailoa's return, details why it's hard to win a football game with a horizontal-passing attack, and reviews Kyler Murray's positive performance.