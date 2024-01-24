 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How will Waldron factor into Bears’ No. 1 pick?

January 24, 2024 08:05 AM
Now that the Bears have announced Shane Waldron as the new offensive coordinator, Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if it’s in Chicago’s best interest to draft a QB or stick with Justin Fields.
Up Next
nbc_pft_diggsaftergame_240124.jpg
4:32
‘Fair to question’ Diggs not talking to media
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240124.jpg
12:19
Beane ‘firmly believes’ Diggs is a No. 1 receiver
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaughchargers_240124.jpg
2:32
Chargers, Harbaugh reportedly in striking distance
Now Playing
nbc_pft_divisionalrdlosers_240124.jpg
8:42
Which doesn’t belong: Divisional Round losers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_raiderstomtelesco_240124.jpg
6:21
Telesco getting second shot as G.M. is ‘shocking’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eagleskliffkingsbury_240124.jpg
5:03
Eagles reportedly interviewed Kingsbury for OC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglesfirebrianjohnson_240124.jpg
13:43
Johnson reportedly won’t return as Eagles OC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tampabaytimeout_240124.jpg
13:06
Bowles ‘deserves to be questioned’ over timeout
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearsshanewoldron_240123.jpg
1:01
Why Waldron is a ‘really good move’ for the Bears
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sirianniriverav2_240123.jpg
4:59
PHI making moves for DC, but what about Sirianni?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_divroundregretmeter_240123.jpg
10:45
Scale of 1-10: Regret meter from Divisional Round
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240123.jpg
4:36
Analyzing Flacco vs. Watson for Browns in 2024
Now Playing