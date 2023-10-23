 Skip navigation
Is the NFL becoming lax with disclosing injuries?

October 23, 2023 08:32 AM
After Jalen Hurts had a brace on his knee at halftime but didn't have a clear moment he injured it, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if he had an injury unannounced prior to the game.
