Watch Now
Florio: Roughing the passer on Mahomes was missed
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Jalen Carter's blow to the head on Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX, and why the play should've warranted a flag for roughing the passer.
Up Next
Pratt requests trade from Bengals
Pratt requests trade from Bengals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why Germaine Pratt wants out of Cincinnati and how the Bengals stack up in the Super Bowl conversation.
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes
Mike Florio explains to Chris Simms how of the 20 total votes, Jalen Hurts received 12, Josh Seat received 4.5 and Cooper DeJean received 3.5.
What Eagles’ search for new OC means for Hurts
What Eagles' search for new OC means for Hurts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Kellen Moore did what Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts wanted on offense and how a new offensive coordinator won’t change things too much.
How Free Agency factors into Kelce’s timeline
How Free Agency factors into Kelce’s timeline
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they would anticipate a decision from Travis Kelce before Free Agency, so that the Chiefs can act accordingly.
How wear and tear on Kelce factors into future
How wear and tear on Kelce factors into future
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how all the postseason games accumulate to an extra season of NFL play for Travis Kelce, which is a lot on his body.
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into all the interests Travis Kelce has outside of football and question if he’d have any desire to team up with his brother Jason as a broadcaster.
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why ultimately, Travis Kelce has to do what’s best for himself, and how his career is not defined by one season.
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense
Spagnuolo did 'really well' against Eagles offense
Chris Simms dissects the performance from Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who did a good job despite going up against a talented Philadelphia Eagles offense.
Fangio outmatched Mahomes, Chiefs ‘in a big way’
Fangio outmatched Mahomes, Chiefs 'in a big way'
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look back on Super Bowl LIX, analyzing how Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was able to outmatch the Kansas City Chiefs offense without calling a single blitz.
Dolphins reportedly bring Slowik into the fold
Dolphins reportedly bring Slowik into the fold
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the Dolphins' move to reportedly hire Bobby Slowik as senior passing game coordinator and recall his history with Mike McDaniel.
Smith Sr. ‘very disappointed’ by Newton’s comments
Smith Sr. ‘very disappointed’ by Newton’s comments
Mike Florio and Chri Simms dissect what Cam Newton recently said about the Panthers and examine how the former QB got “carried away” with how he said his point.