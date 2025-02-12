 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals
nbc_pft_superbowlmvpvoting_250213.jpg
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes
jalenhurts_720x405_2408507971963.jpg
What Eagles’ search for new OC means for Hurts

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Watch Now

Florio: Roughing the passer on Mahomes was missed

February 12, 2025 08:31 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Jalen Carter's blow to the head on Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX, and why the play should've warranted a flag for roughing the passer.
nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
2:25
Pratt requests trade from Bengals
nbc_pft_superbowlmvpvoting_250213.jpg
1:16
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes
jalenhurts_720x405_2408507971963.jpg
5:27
What Eagles’ search for new OC means for Hurts
nbc_pft_kelcetimeline_250213.jpg
6:27
How Free Agency factors into Kelce’s timeline
nbc_pft_kelceweartear_250213.jpg
7:04
How wear and tear on Kelce factors into future
nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
7:07
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
4:29
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
15:11
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense
nbc_csu_mahomesfangio_250212.jpg
25:46
Fangio outmatched Mahomes, Chiefs ‘in a big way’
nbc_pft_bobbyslowik_250212.jpg
1:13
Dolphins reportedly bring Slowik into the fold
nbc_pft_camnewtonstevesmith_250212.jpg
4:55
Smith Sr. ‘very disappointed’ by Newton’s comments
nbc_pft_bestofsuperbowlweek_250212.jpg
2:43
Best of PFT at Super Bowl Week in New Orleans
