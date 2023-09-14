 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Jefferson is out for revenge vs. Slay on TNF

September 14, 2023 08:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Justin Jefferson will have a stronger performance against Darius Slay this year and analyze how the Vikings' offense matches up with the Eagles' defense.
