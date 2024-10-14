Watch Now
Burrow evaluated for a concussion vs. Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Bengals' performance vs. the Giants along with Joe Burrow being evaluated for a concussion, analyzing the process teams go through before allowing a player to return to a game.
Will Jones fire McCarthy during the season?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Jerry Jones' comments after the Cowboys' 38-point loss to the Lions, discussing the future of head coach Mike McCarthy after a 3-3 start.
Ravens’ offense looks strong in win vs. Commanders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Ravens' Week 6 win vs. the Commanders, explaining why Baltimore's offense is firing on all cylinders led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.
Lions lose ‘heart and soul’ in Hutchinson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Aidan Hutchinson suffering a broken tibia against the Dallas Cowboys, explaining how the Detroit Lions lost their "heart and soul" with the injury.
Is Lions’ Johnson getting the credit he deserves?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Lions' offensive showing vs. the Cowboys, discussing Ben Johnson's role in Jared Goff's improvement and his ability to get the best out of Detroit's talent.
Cowboys get blown out by Lions in ‘embarrassment’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Cowboys' blowout loss to the Lions, questioning what's next for Dallas after an uninspiring 3-3 start to the season.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Go with Godwin’
Chris Simms gives his best headlines from NFL Week 6, including Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers' offensive outburst, the Falcons taking care of business in the division, and more.
Expectations for Jets’ offense under Downing
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look ahead to Monday night's pivotal AFC East clash between the Jets and Bills, discussing what New York's offense will look like with Todd Downing calling plays.
Ravens flex muscles at home against Commanders
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed debate if the Ravens have the NFL's best offense after another impressive showing at home against the Commanders in Week 6.
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
Mike Florio discusses why New York media members should be asking tougher questions to Aaron Rodgers, breaking down why it's important for the polarizing QB to speak candidly following Robert Saleh's firing.
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
Mike Florio breaks down the latest in Jon Gruden's case against the NFL, as the former Raiders coach secured an order from the Nevada Supreme Court setting the case against the league for a rehearing.
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison analyze the upcoming Commanders vs. Ravens matchup in Week 6, discussing why the game has all the makings of an epic matchup with Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson taking center stage.