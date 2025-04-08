 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders
nbc_pft_travodds_250408.jpg
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders
nbc_pft_travodds_250408.jpg
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Milton ‘never saw himself as a backup’ in NE

April 8, 2025 08:03 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dial into how the Patriots perceived Joe Milton behind Drake Maye and why they wanted to make the move before the start of the offseason program.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
04:46
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
03:12
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders
nbc_pft_travodds_250408.jpg
02:58
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds
nbc_pft_abdulcarter_250408.jpg
03:36
Carter is favorite to be selected No. 3 overall
nbc_pft_travon_250408.jpg
10:03
Jags pick up Walker’s fifth-year option
nbc_pft_aidencontract_250408.jpg
10:24
Lions should prioritize doing Hutchinson’s deal
nbc_pft_voluntaryoffseason_250408.jpg
11:57
McCourty: Players set bar for offseason programs
nbc_pft_broncosdraftneeds_250408.jpg
01:51
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Denver Broncos
nbc_pft_chargersdraftneeds_250408.jpg
02:05
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Los Angeles Chargers
nbc_pft_chiefsdraftneeds_250408.jpg
06:49
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Kansas City Chiefs
genosmith.jpg
05:23
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Las Vegas Raiders
geno_smith_again.jpg
06:58
Smith felt there was a ‘disconnect’ with Seahawks
genopete.jpg
11:17
Smith would ‘run through a wall’ for Carroll
nbc_simms_comp_250407.jpg
11:30
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five EDGE prospects
nbc_simms_donovan_250407.jpg
07:50
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 5 Ezeiruaku
nbc_simms_james_250407.jpg
07:55
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 James Pearce Jr.
nbc_simms_green_250407.jpg
09:19
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Mike Green
nbc_simms_adbul_odds_250407.jpg
02:09
Giants are the favorite to draft PSU EDGE Carter
nbc_simms_abdul_250407.jpg
12:15
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 1 Abdul Carter
nbc_simms_stewart_250407.jpg
13:07
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Shemar Stewart
nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
08:25
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
10:49
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
06:41
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton
nbc_pft_hall_250407.jpg
14:25
Jets leaning into RB by committee approach
nbc_pft_glenn_250407.jpg
02:38
Campbell shows massive vote of confidence in Glenn
nbc_pft_dabollproday_250407.jpg
02:18
Why Daboll attended Colorado Pro Day
nbc_pft_titanscancelworkout_250407.jpg
06:05
What TEN, Sanders canceling private workout means
nbc_pft_deionthoughts_250407.jpg
08:16
Deion: Hunter, Shedeur are ‘surest bets’ in draft
nbc_pft_parsonscausingtrouble_250407.jpg
04:22
Ramifications of Parsons’ comments about Sanders
nbc_pft_pattingnonissue_250407.jpg
04:38
Simms: Sanders patting the ball is ‘non-issue’

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_masterslongshots_250408.jpg
01:46
Consider Henley, Spaun as Masters longshots
nbc_roto_nlcyyoungv2_250408.jpg
01:16
Greene has ‘all the tools’ to compete for Cy Young
nbc_golf_rorymcilorypressconference_250408.jpg
18:48
McIlroy blocking out noise in Grand Slam chase
nbc_dps_mmchampionship_250408.jpg
05:06
How Florida recovered to win against Houston
nbc_golf_livefrom_9shots_250407.jpg
02:56
Only Scheffler can hit all nine of these shots
nbc_pl_postgame_nistelrooyintv_250407.jpg
02:36
Van Nistelrooy’s takeaways from loss to Newcastle
nbc_pl_leinew_250407.jpg
10:10
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Newcastle Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_plupdate_250407.jpg
06:03
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race
nbc_pl_postgame_howeintv_250407.jpg
02:02
Howe proud of ‘humble’ Newcastle squad
nbc_pl_postgame_barnesintv_250407.jpg
02:26
Barnes discusses Champions League ambitions
nbc_pl_leinew_postgamereacs_250407.jpg
04:10
Reactions from Newcastle’s dominant win over Foxes
nbc_golf_langerintv_250407.jpg
09:54
Langer: Final Masters start is ‘bittersweet’
nbc_pl_mw31allgoals_250407.jpg
11:24
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
nbc_golf_hasandtaiintv_250407.jpg
02:19
How Hastings made Masters Thursday a holiday
uconn.jpg
22:09
Bueckers, UConn get storybook ending with title
nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
26:40
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
01:10
Patriots reportedly could focus on RB in NFL draft
haven.jpg
06:17
‘The Patch’ is a home for Augusta’s Black golfers
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250407.jpg
01:15
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out
nbc_roto_cowboys_250407.jpg
01:08
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_golf_masterspromo_250407.jpg
51
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta
nbc_pl_leinew_barnesgoal_250407.jpg
01:27
Barnes makes it 3-0 for Newcastle v. Leicester
nbc_roto_vladguerrero_250407.jpg
01:19
How Guerrero Jr.'s extension affects rest of MLB
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250407.jpg
01:55
Target Angels’ Paris, Tigers’ Kahnle in fantasy
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal2_250407.jpg
01:15
Schar’s audacious effort finds Murphy for 2-0
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal_250407.jpg
01:14
Murphy tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Leicester
nbc_golf_lf_fredridley_250407.jpg
19:45
Tiger Woods to bring new learning lab to Augusta
nbc_oht_hidalgo_250407.jpg
10:32
Hidalgo addresses social media post in article
nbc_oht_draftpredictions_250407.jpg
21:50
2025 WNBA Draft: Predictions and recent shake-ups
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250407.jpg
06:26
Reds ‘confident’ about renewing Salah, van Dijk