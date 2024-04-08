 Skip navigation
Allen reportedly ‘snapped’ at Diggs after Week 1

April 8, 2024 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on why the Bills reporter didn’t put that information out during the season and question what could have prompted the interaction between Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.
