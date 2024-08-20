Watch Now
Simmons 'found the right spot' with the Falcons
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how rare it is to make transactions so close to the season starting and what value Justin Simmons brings to Atlanta.
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
From Tyreek Hill to Bijan Robinson, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which players they'd like to see compete in flag football at the 2028 L.A. Olympic Games.
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
Now that Justin Herbert has returned to practice for the first time since July 31, Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack if this is the year Justin Herbert is surrounded by strong support to succeed.
Judon seems to have ‘accepted his circumstances’
Matthew Judon acknowledged he can’t ask for anything he hasn’t worked for, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to dig into where the LB stands on his contract situation.
True or False: Rookie QB development
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on if the Patriots are better off starting Drake Maye Week 1, if Bo Nix should start Week 1 and if not playing Michael Penix Jr. more in preseason will hurt his growth.
Analyzing Rodgers’ mechanics from early in career
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the way Aaron Rodgers used to hold the ball and discuss what makes his arm so special.
Commanders name Jayden Daniels their starter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it says a lot for a rookie to be named the starting QB and examine how the offensive line will hold up for Jayden Daniels.
How was Flores different from Saban for Tua?
Given Tua Tagovailoa’s criticism about Brian Flores, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the QB knows how to handle a tough coach from his days with Nick Saban and question the differences.
Expectations for the Commanders in 2024
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the Commanders’ potential with Jayden Daniels at the helm and weigh in on where they expect Washington to fall in the NFC East.
Tua criticizes Flores’ coaching style
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Tua Tagovailoa’s comments about when Brian Flores was the Dolphins’ head coach and evaluate if either of them crossed the line.
O’Connell, Flores have cohesive dynamic in MIN
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how it’s possible Kevin O’Connell and Brian Flores have a good cop-bad-cop coaching dynamic in Minnesota.
Recalling Packers’ transition to Rodgers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms travel down the “rocky road” for Aaron Rodgers’ NFL career, spurred by his new book, and sift through when the Packers shifted from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers.