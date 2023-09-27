 Skip navigation
Kaepernick requests to be on Jets practice squad

September 27, 2023 08:34 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question if it’s been too long since Colin Kaepernick played in the NFL for him to return, as well as recall how the NFL collectively pushed him out of the league.
