Brown can be ‘explosive’ with the Chiefs

March 15, 2024 07:54 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore how Hollywood Brown’s speed will be an asset with the Chiefs and spell out why Kadarius Toney wasn’t able to live up to expectations.
