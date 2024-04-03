 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chiefs lose stadium renovation vote

April 3, 2024 08:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out next potential options for the Chiefs’ stadium and outline why playing in the elements at Arrowhead gives them an advantage over a dome.
Up Next
nbc_pft_clevelandbrowns_240403.jpg
2:24
Browns’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steelersdraft_240403.jpg
3:00
Steelers’ biggest needs entering 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_helairechiefs_240403.jpg
5:30
Edwards-Helaire agrees to deal with Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240403.jpg
10:15
Evaluating Diggs’ impact on Allen’s success
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bengalsdraftneeds_240403.jpg
3:16
Bengals’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ravensdraftneeds_240403.jpg
4:23
Ravens’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sneedtitans_240403.jpg
9:15
Examining Sneed’s new deal with the Titans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aaronjones_240403.jpg
10:05
LaFleur was ‘caught off guard’ by cutting Jones
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsrelocationcities_240403.jpg
6:52
Exploring other potential cities for the Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_best2024revengegames_240402.jpg
7:39
Best revenge games of the 2024 NFL season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vontaedavis_240402.jpg
3:11
Remembering former NFL CB Davis
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cbprospects_240402.jpg
5:31
Simms provides insight on ’24 Draft CB rankings
Now Playing