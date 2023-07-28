Watch Now
Kittle believes 49ers’ SB window could be closing
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question if the 49ers’ window for a Super Bowl title is closing, or if George Kittle’s shot at one is what could be winding down.
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks
Peter King joins Mike Florio and Myles Simmons live from his training camp tour to provide insight on the Jets training camp, including Nathaniel Hackett’s transition, Aaron Rodgers’ dynamic and Dalvin Cook.
Inside Barkley’s negotiation with the Giants
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons debrief Saquon Barkley's explanation about why he elected to not sit out this year and outline what makes it different from Josh Jacob's situation with the Raiders.
Can Claypool meet high expectations for 2023?
Chase Claypool acknowledged he’s entering the biggest year of his life, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to assess if he’s made the strides necessary to really shine in the fall.
What was Payton’s intent behind Hackett criticism?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons try to make sense of Sean Payton’s criticism and analyze possible motives behind saying such strong language publicly.
Payton criticizes Jets for offseason, Hard Knocks
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through Sean Payton’s remarks about the Jets’ offseason hype, as well as Robert Saleh and the players’ responses.
Payton defends Wilson and blames Hackett, Paton
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons decipher Sean Payton’s synopsis of Russell Wilson’s struggles last season, where the he blames “everybody else who watched it all happen,” not the QB.
Payton: Hackett did ‘one of worst’ jobs in history
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack Sean Payton’s criticism of Nathaniel Hackett and question what purpose it serves to tell the world it was “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”
Ramsey reportedly to have surgery on torn meniscus
Jalen Ramsey reportedly will be out at least six to eight weeks with his knee injury, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to break down how this affects the Dolphins’ secondary to start the season.
Analyzing significance of Burrow’s calf injury
Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday’s training camp practice with a calf injury, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to examine how the QB and team should proceed.
Irsay labels RB complaints ‘inappropriate’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Jim Irsay’s take on the RB discussions and explore other instances where the CBA was renegotiated. They also discuss why this is about the players uniting, not the agents.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring KC, BAL, SF, DET
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a special puzzle The Grid made for PFT Live, featuring the Chiefs, Ravens and two-time AP NFL All-Pro Team across the top, with the 49ers, Lions and 13+ QB rushing TDs on the side.