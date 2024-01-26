Watch Now
Likelihood of Reid retiring after 2023-24 season
Mike Florio and Peter King explore if Andy Reid could move on after this season and question if the Chiefs would be interested in Bill Belichick.
What happens to Belichick after ATL hires Morris?
Mike Florio examines what may happen to Bill Belichick after the Atlanta Falcons reportedly hire Raheem Morris as the team's next head coach.
Falcons hire Rams DC Morris as head coach
Mike Florio reacts to the Atlanta Falcons hiring Raheem Morris as their new head coach following his stint as defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay.
Panthers reportedly in on Canales as head coach
Mike Florio reacts to the breaking news surrounding the Panthers reportedly hiring Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as the team's next head coach and analyzes his potential impact on Bryce Young in 2024.
AFC Championship preview: Chiefs vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the AFC Conference Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, discussing whether Lamar Jackson can lead the Ravens past the defending Super Bowl champions.
NFC Championship preview: Lions vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the positional battles in the NFC Conference matchup between the Lions and 49ers, discussing if San Francisco can slow down Detroit's momentum.
49ers, KC-BAL total lead Conference Champ. bets
Chris Simms believes the 49ers will be motivated at home to cover the 7-point spread against the Lions, while Mike Florio expects the Chiefs-Ravens bout to eclipse the Over (44.5).
Bengals promote Pitcher to offensive coordinator
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why it's a smart move for the Bengals to turn to Dan Pitcher for offensive coordinator, given he has worked the last four seasons with Joe Burrow.
Packers fire DC Barry after ‘inconsistent’ year
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news Joe Barry won't be returning to Green Bay, despite a strong defensive showing against the 49ers.
NFC Championship props: Players to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through prop bets, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for receiving yards and rushing yards for the NFC Championship.
Falcons complete in-person interview with Vrabel
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect why they believe Mike Vrabel is taking a ‘tactical’ approach to head coach interviews this offseason.
49ers must play aggressively on defense vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive on how the 49ers match up against the Lions and why it ultimately could come down to which QB makes fewer mistakes.