McDaniel shrugs off Elliott's dig at 2023 Dolphins
Mike Florio breaks down DeShon Elliott’s remarks about the 2023 Dolphins roster and discusses the Dolphins’ shot at making the playoffs in 2024.
NFL Combine to stay in Indy through 2026
Mike Florio unpacks the news that Indianapolis will continue to host the NFL Combine through at least 2026 and discusses the chances of it ever relocating.
How changing OC midseason affects a team
Jason Garrett explains to Mike Florio what challenges the Bears could be facing by turning to Thomas Brown as interim offensive coordinator and how to set up Caleb Williams to succeed.
What’s More Likely: Week 11 top storylines
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on if Lamar Jackson will have more TDs than turnovers, if the Chiefs will win by two scores or the Bills win by one score and more.
Rodgers clarifies comments about impatience in NFL
Mike Florio weighs in on the possibility the Jets’ new head coach won’t want Aaron Rodgers next season, as well as why he’s not buying Rodgers was referring to young QBs in his comments about a lack of patience.
Should BAL have kept Queen over Smith?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore what the Ravens saw in Patrick Queen and how that wasn’t enough to retain the linebacker over Roquan Smith.
Commanders must put Sunday behind them for Week 11
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the importance of the Commanders bouncing back from their loss against the Steelers and focusing on a tough opponent in the Eagles.
Eagles can prove they’re an elite team in Week 11
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on how the Eagles have gotten to 7-2, why the playoffs feel ‘inevitable’ and how the real question is if Philadelphia can compete with Detroit and San Francisco.
Eberflus expects creativity from interim OC Brown
Mike Florio sifts through Matt Eberflus’ explanation for making Thomas Brown the interim OC, as well as outlines what Eberflus needs to do to retain his job as well.
Williams feels ‘full support’ of teammates
Mike Florio explains why Caleb Williams must take responsibility for his contributions to the Bears’ offensive struggles and take it upon himself to make changes.
Steichen: Richardson is becoming a ‘pro’s pro’
Mike Florio unpacks Shane Steichen’s move to turn back to Anthony Richardson and examines how he must put in the extra time and energy to work as hard as his competition.
Bears players expressed frustration about Waldron
While DJ Moore stated no one asked for Shane Waldron to be fired, Mike Florio explains how when players voice frustration, firing should be an expected possibility.