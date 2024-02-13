 Skip navigation
Zimmer fits Cowboys' recent hiring trends

February 13, 2024 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share why Mike Zimmer's hire is a clear example of Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' recent hires, where familiarity and comfortability appear to be priorities.
