Allen opens up about play-by-play calling
Mike Florio is joined by Paul Allen to peel back the curtain on some of the keys to play-by-play calling, how he improves his skillset, what other games he watches and more.
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity
Mike Florio sifts through Garrett Wilson’s read on the Jets offense, where the WR put a point of emphasis on needing to execute properly.
Rodgers acknowledges knee is ‘a little swollen’
Mike Florio sheds light on why having a swollen knee is a lot more significant given Aaron Rodgers’ age.
Key notes for Jets-Vikings matchup in London
Mike Florio and Paul Allen look ahead to the Week 5 Jets-Vikings showdown to identify why if a spry Aaron Rodgers shows up, the Vikings could be in trouble.
Garrett: Dolphins’ lack of QB depth is ‘shocking’
Mike Florio and Jason Garrett discuss why depth at QB is one of the most important aspects of an NFL roster and how the Dolphins have missed the mark given Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history.
Adams reportedly tells Raiders he wants a trade
Mike Florio unpacks reports that Davante Adams wants out of Las Vegas, sheds light on when this all traces back to and more.
Possible landing spots for Adams
Mike Florio identifies teams that could be interested in Davante Adams in some capacity, including the Jets, Bills, Steelers, Colts, Chiefs, Commanders, Packers and more.
Hutchinson: MNF win v. Seahawks was a ‘weird game’
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson joins Mike Florio to discuss his dance background, the team reaction to Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown pass to Jared Goff, the new Lions uniforms and more.
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain why it’s a “veteran move” to voice frustrations behind the coach loud enough so he can hear them and why Tyreek Hill’s anger is valid.
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
After Robert Saleh backtracked on his concerns with Aaron Rodgers’ cadence, Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why there’s a fine line to walk in order to keep the QB happy.
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate if it’s time for Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson or Gardner Minshew to take a spot on the bench entering Week 5.
Rudolph moved Titans’ offense better than Levis
Mike Florio and Michael Holley examine Mason Rudolph’s record as a regular season starter and discuss why this will be Brian Callahan’s first real test as a head coach.