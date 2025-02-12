 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_superbowlmvpvoting_250213.jpg
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes
jalenhurts_720x405_2408507971963.jpg
What Eagles’ search for new OC means for Hurts
nbc_pft_kelcetimeline_250213.jpg
How Free Agency factors into Kelce’s timeline

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Is Moore 'ready' for role as Saints head coach?

February 12, 2025 07:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how they’ve never been “wowed” by Kellen Moore's offense and question if it was “the Jimmys and the Joes, or the X’s and the O’s.”
nbc_pft_superbowlmvpvoting_250213.jpg
1:16
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes
jalenhurts_720x405_2408507971963.jpg
5:27
What Eagles’ search for new OC means for Hurts
nbc_pft_kelcetimeline_250213.jpg
6:27
How Free Agency factors into Kelce’s timeline
nbc_pft_kelceweartear_250213.jpg
7:04
How wear and tear on Kelce factors into future
nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
7:07
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
4:29
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
15:11
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense
nbc_csu_mahomesfangio_250212.jpg
25:46
Fangio outmatched Mahomes, Chiefs ‘in a big way’
nbc_pft_bobbyslowik_250212.jpg
1:13
Dolphins reportedly bring Slowik into the fold
nbc_pft_camnewtonstevesmith_250212.jpg
4:55
Smith Sr. ‘very disappointed’ by Newton’s comments
nbc_pft_bestofsuperbowlweek_250212.jpg
2:43
Best of PFT at Super Bowl Week in New Orleans
nbc_pft_genosmith_250212.jpg
4:46
Kubiak: Coaching Smith is ‘huge draw’ to Seattle
