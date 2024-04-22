Watch Now
Daniels: Pierce would 'challenge me every day'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the likelihood of the Raiders making a move to go after Jayden Daniels and discuss how Drake Maye fits into the picture.
Jim Harbaugh gets tattoo for Michigan title
Mike Florio and Chris Simms commend Jim Harbaugh for making good on his vow to get a tattoo for Michigan if the team went undefeated.
Hill shows accountability with taking criticism
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why even the top players need to be able to take an earful from their head coach when warranted, including Tyreek Hill after he was "slammed to the floor" by L'Jarius Sneed.
Douglas believes Wilson is an ‘asset’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how involved Jets owner Woody Johnson is in the Zach Wilson situation and why it's time for New York to move on from the QB.
Prescott addresses sexual assault allegation
Mike Florio provides legal insight on Dak Prescott's sexual assault allegation and discusses why he should've directed questions to his lawyer, similar to directing contract questions to his agent.
Prescott contract is ‘hovering over’ the Cowboys
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect where Dak Prescott stands on his contract situation and discuss how the Cowboys haven't taken steps to truly be "all in."
Assessing how Maye will perform at next level
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the process for evaluating QB potential and dive into how Drake Maye's talent will transfer to the NFL.
Daniels reportedly might not want to play for WAS
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through reports about where Jayden Daniels could land, including his chances to go No. 3 overall to the Patriots if the QB decides he doesn't want to land in Washington.
PFT Draft: Teams that must nail the 2024 NFL Draft
From the Cowboys to the Vikings, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline which teams have too much to lose if they don't play their cards right in the draft.
Hurts in ‘sponge mode’ learning from new OC Moore
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how Jalen Hurts has had to adjust to numerous new offensive coordinators over the years and weigh in on how the Eagles can get back on track this season.
NFL reinstates 5 players after gambling violations
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline the difference between what happened with Shaka Toney, Rashod Berry, Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore and Demetrius Taylor, who were reinstated, and Isaiah Rodgers, who wasn't.
Payton focused on ensuring next QB is ‘right fit’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons map out the logistics of if the Broncos could trade up to get a QB before pick No. 12 in the NFL draft and why Denver can't afford to miss on its next QB.