 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aidanhutchinsonv2_250224.jpg
Hutchinson: Garrett could ‘totally elevate’ D-Line
nbc_pft_sanders_250224.jpg
Sanders won’t throw at Scouting Combine
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250224.jpg
NFL is considering making more kickoff changes

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aidanhutchinsonv2_250224.jpg
Hutchinson: Garrett could ‘totally elevate’ D-Line
nbc_pft_sanders_250224.jpg
Sanders won’t throw at Scouting Combine
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250224.jpg
NFL is considering making more kickoff changes

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL is interviewing women who have accused Tucker

February 24, 2025 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the possibility of the Ravens cutting Justin Tucker post-June 1, given the recent accusations, as well as how how his performance last season was a step backwards.
Up Next
nbc_pft_aidanhutchinsonv2_250224.jpg
5:12
Hutchinson: Garrett could ‘totally elevate’ D-Line
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sanders_250224.jpg
1:06
Sanders won’t throw at Scouting Combine
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250224.jpg
2:06
NFL is considering making more kickoff changes
Now Playing
nbc_pft_finishthesentence_250224.jpg
7:28
Fill in Blank: Brady FA impact, PIT starting QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hutchinsonbettingfav_250224.jpg
2:32
Hutchinson is betting favorite for 2025 DPOY, COPY
Now Playing
nbc_pft_danieljones_250224.jpg
5:09
Simms: Jones could be next Mayfield or Darnold
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbfreeagency_250224.jpg
10:09
Identifying Rodgers’ best potential landing spots
Now Playing
nbc_pft_darnold_250224.jpg
4:39
Simms: Darnold is only FA QB who is a starter
Now Playing
nbc_pft_staffordrodgers_250224.jpg
4:02
Could Stafford go to NYG, Rodgers land with LAR?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_staffordearnings_250224.jpg
6:33
Examining Stafford’s career earnings so far
Now Playing
nbc_pft_staffordnewsituation_250224.jpg
10:50
Where’s a better situation for Stafford than Rams?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ramscap_250224.jpg
6:51
How Stafford trade would affect Rams’ cap
Now Playing