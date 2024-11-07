Watch Now
Goff has legit shot at MVP given Lions’ success
Mike Florio and Charean Williams take a look at the current MVP odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, and outline why if the Lions secure the No. 1 seed, Jared Goff could jump up the list.
Up Next
Keep an eye on Jets’ decision-making structure
Keep an eye on Jets' decision-making structure
With Woody Johnson potentially returning to the UK as U.S. ambassador, a new wrinkle forms in the future of Jets GM Joe Douglas.
PFT Draft: Week 10 Show Me Something
PFT Draft: Week 10 Show Me Something
From Russell Wilson to Joe Flacco, Mike Florio and Peter King reveal which athletes they want to see a high performance out of in Week 10.
King’s midseason power rankings: BUF is ascending
King's midseason power rankings: BUF is ascending
Peter King explains his midseason power rankings to Mike Florio, pointing to why Josh Allen could be able to lead the Bills further in the postseason this year, as well as why the 49ers beat out the Ravens.
How durable will Lattimore be for Commanders?
How durable will Lattimore be for Commanders?
While Marshon Lattimore could be an asset for the Commanders down the road, Mike Florio and Peter King raise concerns about if he’ll be able to stay healthy.
LV is a ‘debacle’ amid offensive coaching overhaul
LV is a 'debacle' amid offensive coaching overhaul
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why firing OC Luke Getsy, OL coach James Cregg and QB coach Rich Scangarello is like, "trying to change a tire on a moving car without a spare."
More patience needed when evaluating young QBs
More patience needed when evaluating young QBs
Mike Florio and Peter King decry the instinct to jump to conclusions about young quarterbacks and overexpose them early in their careers.
Why a Thanksgiving flex option could be beneficial
Why a Thanksgiving flex option could be beneficial
Mike Florio explains why although traditions are important, he’d like the option to be able to get a stronger team to face the Lions on thanksgiving.
Burrow reveals his theory about NFL scheduling
Burrow reveals his theory about NFL scheduling
Mike Florio and Charean Williams examine if Joe Burrow is onto something by suggesting if a star player gets hurt in a primetime game, the NFL likes to schedule the same exact game a year later.
Bengals need to prove they can beat tough teams
Bengals need to prove they can beat tough teams
Mike Florio and Charean Williams dive into the Bengals-Chiefs matchup for Week 10, highlighting major injuries at play, including Lamar Jackson, and why this game could all boil down to defense.
What’s More Likely: Week 10 key storylines
What’s More Likely: Week 10 key storylines
Mike Florio and Charean Williams weigh in on how many times they think the Lions will sack C.J. Stroud, how many interceptions Patrick Mahomes will throw, if the Steelers will win a barnburner and more.
Williams cites lack of chemistry with Rodgers
Williams cites lack of chemistry with Rodgers
Mike Florio unpacks what Mike Williams believes went wrong with the Jets and explains why he’s more likely to rather have Russell Wilson as his teammate than Aaron Rodgers.