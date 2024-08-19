Watch Now
Superlatives: NFL preseason Week 2
From the “Sports Radio Award” to the “Be You Award,” Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their superlatives from the second week of NFL preseason games.
Up Next
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
Chris Simms details why he would be "shocked" if Sean Payton didn't name Bo Nix the Week 1 starter for the Broncos given his most recent performance in the preseason against the Packers.
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
Chris Simms picks apart Drake Maye's inconsistencies during his preseason performance against the Eagles, showing that he's still not ready to play and why there's no way New England is going to start him in Week 1.
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
Chris Simms says the "comfort level is real" for Jayden Daniels at the helm for the Commanders, and is displaying how he's a natural thrower and runner for Washington during the preseason.
Williams heated up despite slow start vs. CIN
Chris Simms sifts through all the encouraging signs for Caleb Williams and the Bears in the preseason contest against the Bengals despite initially starting the game with three straight three-and-outs.
Fields brings a type of energy that Wilson lacks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how although both QBs had a challenging go, Justin Fields brings more to the table physically and emotionally than Russell Wilson.
Possible reasons why Penix sat preseason Week 2
Raheem Morris said Michael Penix Jr. did enough last week that he didn’t need more preseason snaps, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to try to piece together what else could be going on.
Hill officially challenges Lyles to 50-yard race
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Noah Lyles doesn’t have anything to gain from racing Tyreek Hill.
Where Adams stands with the Raiders
While Antonio Pierce said soreness kept Davante Adams from playing, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if there’s more to the story.
Door is closed on Aiyuk to the Patriots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why there’s been nothing to push back on the narrative that Brandon Aiyuk didn’t want to play for the Patriots, regardless of how much money was on the table.
How Rams’ QB room looks with Stafford, Bennett
Sean McVay isn’t concerned about Matthew Stafford’s hamstring, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how the Rams would hold up with Stetson Bennett as their plan B.
Williams is ‘closest thing we’ve seen’ to Mahomes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms marvel at Caleb Williams’ talent and how his quiet confidence can ignite momentum for Chicago.