Panthers should have trusted Young on fourth down
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss why the Panthers should have believed in Bryce Young on fourth-and-10 vs. the Bears in order to build confidence in the rookie QB.
Why Panthers should not have kicked 59-yard FG
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why they disagree with Frank Reich's decision to kick a 59-yard field goal in the Panthers' loss to the Bears on Thursday Night Football.
Show Me Something Week 10: Watson, Smith
Mike Florio and Peter King run through which players and teams they need to see something out of in Week 10 including Deshaun Watson, Geno Smith, Bijan Robinson, George Pickens and more.
Is Burrow playing the best football of his career?
Ahead of the Texans-Bengals Week 10 matchup, Mike Florio and Peter King asses Joe Burrow's strong play after a slow start to the season and how Cincinnati will fare against a Houston team that is gaining momentum.
Battle of defenses as Browns take on Ravens
Ahead of the Week 10 Browns-Ravens matchup, Mike Florio and Peter King explain why they believe the Baltimore defense has the upper hand after an "oppressive" performance vs. the Seahawks last week.
Expect ARI to get ‘boost’ from Murray in return
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss their Week 10 Dog of the Week in the Arizona Cardinals, who they believe will pull off a win vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Kyler Murray's return to the field.
Can Dobbs lead MIN to success again vs. Saints?
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss their confidence level in Josh Dobbs against the Saints in Week 10 after the QB has had a full week to prepare for the matchup.
Unpacking the stakes in 49ers-Jags AFC matchup
Ahead of the 49ers-Jaguars game, Mike Florio and Peter King discuss San Francisco trying to secure home-field advantage in the AFC and Jacksonville fighting to contend in the conference.
Bears boost draft status with TNF win vs. Panthers
Peter King gives his takeaways from a significant win for the Bears vs. the Panthers on TNF because Chicago owns Carolina's 2024 first-round draft pick.
Trading Dobbs to MIN was ‘useless’ for Cardinals
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the current trouble within the Cardinals organization and explain why trading QB Josh Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings was not a smart move.
What is the future of NFL’s international games?
Following his trip to Germany for the Dolphins-Chiefs game, Peter King recounts the current state of the NFL in Germany and Mike Florio explains how the league can work more abroad games into the schedule.
Week 10 preview: Broncos vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio dive into the Week 10 Monday matchup between the Denver Broncos and the four-loss Buffalo Bills whose playoff hopes are in danger if they add too many more to that tally.