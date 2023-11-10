 Skip navigation
Panthers should have trusted Young on fourth down

November 10, 2023 10:13 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss why the Panthers should have believed in Bryce Young on fourth-and-10 vs. the Bears in order to build confidence in the rookie QB.
